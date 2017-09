The logo of soccer's international governing body FIFA is seen on its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday that the arrests of officials from soccer’s world governing body FIFA were not linked to Russia’s successful bid for the 2018 World Cup, TASS news agency reported.

Six officials, including some high-ranking members of FIFA, were arrested by Swiss police in Zurich early on Wednesday and detained pending extradition to the United States.