FIFA arrests will not affect Russia 2018 World Cup: Russian soccer official

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The arrests of officials from soccer world governing body FIFA will not affect Russia’s hosting of the 2018 World Cup, an official at the Russian Football Union told Reuters on Wednesday.

General Secretary Anatoly Vorobyov also said that current FIFA president Sepp Blatter was likely to be re-elected for a fifth term despite the arrests.

“Looking at how things stand, Blatter is without doubt the odds-on favorite,” Vorobyov told Reuters by phone.