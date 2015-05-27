Russian lawmaker: FIFA arrests not related to Russia's World Cup bidding

Igor Ananskikh, the chairman of sports committee at the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, meets with journalists in central Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The arrests of officials from soccer world governing body FIFA are not related to Russia’s bidding campaign for the 2018 World Cup, the chairman of sports committee at the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the Duma, told journalists on Wednesday.

“I can say with utmost certainty that all questions to those (FIFA) officials are not related to the bidding campaign of the Russian Federation for the 2018 World Cup,” said the committee chairman, Igor Ananskikh.