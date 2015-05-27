FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Russia calls FIFA probe an 'illegal' application of U.S. laws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the arrests of officials with the soccer governing body FIFA appeared to be an illegal attempt by the United States to impose its laws on foreign states.

“Without going into details about the charges that have been brought up, we point to the fact that this is another case of the illegal extraterritorial application of U.S. laws,” the ministry said in a statement on its web site.

It said it hoped the arrests will not be used to tarnish FIFA’s image and will not cast a shadow on the organization’s decisions, including personnel decisions.

“Once again, we urge Washington to stop trying to set itself up as a judge far outside its borders and to follow the generally accepted international legal procedures,” the ministry said.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly

