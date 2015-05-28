FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss authorities say all seven in FIFA probe fighting U.S. extradition
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 28, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss authorities say all seven in FIFA probe fighting U.S. extradition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIFA flags are pictured outside the Marritot hotel, where a meeting of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is taking place, in Zurich, Switzerland, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss authorities said that all seven individuals arrested on corruption charges in a probe linked to soccer’s governing body, FIFA, will contest their extradition to the United States.

On Wednesday, one individual had indicated he would not fight extradition, paving the way for Swiss officials to hand him over to U.S. authorities immediately.

Ingrid Ryser, a spokeswoman for Switzerland’s federal office of justice declined to name the person, or elaborate on the reason for reversing his view on extradition.

Reporting by Paul Arnold, Writing by Katharina Bart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.