Swiss authorities say all seven in FIFA probe fighting U.S. extradition

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss authorities said that all seven individuals arrested on corruption charges in a probe linked to soccer’s governing body, FIFA, will contest their extradition to the United States.

On Wednesday, one individual had indicated he would not fight extradition, paving the way for Swiss officials to hand him over to U.S. authorities immediately.

Ingrid Ryser, a spokeswoman for Switzerland’s federal office of justice declined to name the person, or elaborate on the reason for reversing his view on extradition.