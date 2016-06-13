FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
KPMG steps down as auditor of FIFA
June 13, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

KPMG steps down as auditor of FIFA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Raindrops flow down on a logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland June 8, 2016.Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Auditing firm KPMG has stepped down as auditor of FIFA, the global soccer body said on Monday, saying it was welcoming the opportunity to work with a new audit firm.

KPMG confirmed it had resigned, but declined further comment. It said in September it had launched an internal review of its Swiss business over audits of FIFA's financial record keeping.

FIFA is facing serious allegations involving financial transactions under Swiss and U.S. investigations, and President Gianni Infantino has said he has launched a comprehensive financial audit of the organization's finance function.

"The appointment of a new auditor, coupled with the appointments of a new chief financial officer and a new chief compliance officer, are essential steps in this process," FIFA said in its statement.

Reporting by John Revill; Edited by John Miller and Alison Williams

