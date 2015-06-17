Swiss bank Julius Baer says has launched internal FIFA investigation

The logo of Swiss private bank Julius Baer is pictured on the company's branch in Lausanne November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss bank Julius Baer said on Wednesday it has opened an internal investigation in connection with FIFA amid a corruption scandal surrounding soccer’s governing body.

Julius Baer, Switzerland third largest listed bank, was one of a number of banks mentioned in the U.S. Department of Justice’s May charge sheet against high-ranking individuals in FIFA.

“We have launched an internal investigation,” a spokesman for Zurich-based Julius Baer said. “We are fully cooperating with the authorities.”

The spokesman declined to say when the investigation began, or with which authorities it was cooperating.