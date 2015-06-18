FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium could seek compensation over losing World Cup bid
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 18, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Belgium could seek compensation over losing World Cup bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, (Reuters) - Belgium may seek compensation over the 4.5 million euros ($5.13 million) spent on their unsuccessful 2018 World Cup bid if FIFA’s decision to award the finals to Russia is found to be fraudulent.

“If fraud is proven it is obvious to me that we will seek compensation,” Belgian Football Federation chairman Francois de Keersmaecker was quoted as saying by Het Nieuwsblad on Thursday.

The country made a joint bid with the Netherlands that cost nine million euros.

Flemish government sports minister Philippe Muyters told the same newspaper that fraud still needed to be proven.

“But if it was the case, we will, with our partners, look to proceed with a claim,” he said.

The executive committee of world soccer’s ruling body FIFA chose Russia ahead of the Belgian-Dutch bid, a joint bid from Portugal and Spain, and one by England.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.