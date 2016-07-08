FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blatter's appeal against ban to be heard on August 25
July 8, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Blatter's appeal against ban to be heard on August 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter leaves the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) where he was cited as a witness in an appeal of UEFA President Michel Platini against FIFA's ethics committee's ban, in Lausanne, Switzerland April 29, 2016.Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - An appeal by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter against a six-year ban from all soccer-related activities will be heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 25, CAS said on its website on Friday.

In February, global soccer body FIFA's appeals committee upheld the ban against Blatter for ethics violations, but reduced it from eight years to six.

The 80-year-old Swiss, once the most powerful man in the soccer world, lodged an appeal with CAS in March to have the decision overturned.

CAS said in March that the arbitration procedure comprised the exchange of written submissions and the constitution of a panel of three arbitrators that would set up a hearing.

Following the hearing, the panel will deliberate and, at a later date, it will issue a decision in the form of an arbitral award.

Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru and Silke Koltrowitz in Zurich; Editing by Hugh Lawson

