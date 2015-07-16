FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blatter to attend World Cup draw in Russia, says Mutko
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 16, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Blatter to attend World Cup draw in Russia, says Mutko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - FIFA President Sepp Blatter will attend the 2018 World Cup’s preliminary draw in St Petersburg on July 25, Russia’s Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko was quoted as saying on Thursday.

“Sepp will be coming. He confirmed this to me yesterday. He will also meet with the President of Russia,” Mutko said in an interview with the newspaper Sport Express.

Blatter, 79, said on June 2 he would step down from his post after U.S. and Swiss authorities widened their investigations into bribery and corruption at world soccer’s governing body.

Blatter has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

Swiss authorities are also investigating the awarding of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups to Russia and Qatar respectively.

Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.