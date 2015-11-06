FIFA's Blatter in the hospital but will be home soon: lawyer

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sepp Blatter, the long-time president of world soccer body FIFA who is currently suspended from his post, is in the hospital for a medical checkup and should be returning home shortly, his U.S. lawyer said in a statement on Friday.

“Because there have been media inquiries, I am announcing that President Blatter is in the hospital for a medical checkup. He is fine and expects to be home shortly,” said attorney Richard Cullen from the firm McGuireWoods in an email.