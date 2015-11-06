FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FIFA's Blatter in the hospital but will be home soon: lawyer
November 6, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

FIFA's Blatter in the hospital but will be home soon: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIFA President Sepp Blatter arrives for a news conference aside of the so-called "Sepp Blatter tournament" in Blatter's home-town Ulrichen, Switzerland, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sepp Blatter, the long-time president of world soccer body FIFA who is currently suspended from his post, is in the hospital for a medical checkup and should be returning home shortly, his U.S. lawyer said in a statement on Friday.

“Because there have been media inquiries, I am announcing that President Blatter is in the hospital for a medical checkup.  He is fine and expects to be home shortly,” said attorney Richard Cullen from the firm McGuireWoods in an email.

Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Toni Reinhold

