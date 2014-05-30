FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

Blatter repeats he is ready to stand for a fifth term

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FIFA President Sepp Blatter reacts during a news conference in Jerusalem May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

(Reuters) - FIFA president Sepp Blatter repeated on Friday that he was ready to stand for a fifth term and appealed for a truce in armed conflict around the world while the World Cup was being played in Brazil.

“During 32 days, the world actuality (news) will be with football and I hope during this time all belligerent activities in the different corners of the world shall stop and then I would say King Football shall reign,” he said.

The tournament kicks off on June 12 with the final taking place on July 13 at the Maracana Stadium.

Blatter, who originally said his current mandate would be his last after being re-elected for a fourth term in 2011, said he would tell the FIFA Congress in Sao Paulo next month that he was willing to stand again if wanted.

”I‘m not a candidate for the time being,“ he said in an interview on FIFA’s website (www.fifa.com). ”My mandate will come to an end in 2015 but my mission is still going on.

”A mission is never finished, and I am available to go on with the mission and I will announce that I‘m available, but the Congress must say yes or no.

“I’m not going there to say: ‘I’m yours!’ No.”

“But, in this context, we must have the unity of FIFA and if the unity is going well with the same person, then they may express it during this Congress.”

The 78-year-old also talked about his suitcase-packing habits.

“It will be easy for me because I‘m used to traveling and this will not be a problem. I always do my luggage myself.”

”It will be the tenth (World Cup) in a row, my fifth as president, but I have the same feeling as an actor going on the stage and it will be a great World Cup.

“It’s something very special, because we are back in the country where the real football is played, big football is played.”

Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
