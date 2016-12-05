Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter leaves the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after being heard in the arbitration procedure involving him and FIFA in Lausanne, Switzerland, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

LAUSANNE, Switzerland The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday maintained a six-year ban from soccer for former FIFA president Sepp Blatter amid corruption allegations, a spokesman for Blatter said.

The 80-year-old Swiss, who headed soccer's global governing body for 17 years until last year, was banned from all soccer-related activity last December along with then-European soccer boss Michel Platini.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Writing by Joshua Franklin)