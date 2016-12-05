Seahawks safety Thomas breaks leg, considers retirement
Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas fractured his lower left leg on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and later said he was considering retiring from the NFL.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday maintained a six-year ban from soccer for former FIFA president Sepp Blatter amid corruption allegations, a spokesman for Blatter said.
The 80-year-old Swiss, who headed soccer's global governing body for 17 years until last year, was banned from all soccer-related activity last December along with then-European soccer boss Michel Platini.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Writing by Joshua Franklin)
(The Sports Xchange) - Despite being mired in another losing season, the Los Angeles Rams have handed head coach Jeff Fisher a contract extension.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green slammed the NBA on Saturday for its officiating, two days after he was penalized for a flagrant foul that led to his team losing to the Houston Rockets.