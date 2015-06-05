FIFA's Blatter to skip IOC meeting in Lausanne

BERLIN (Reuters) - Sepp Blatter, who is resigning as president of world soccer’s embattled governing body FIFA, will not attend an International Olympic Committee meeting next week, the IOC said.

“He informed the IOC president some time ago he will not be attending,” an IOC official told Reuters.

The IOC is holding an executive board meeting as well as a meeting for the 2022 winter Olympic bid cities between June 7-10 in Lausanne.

Blatter, as head of FIFA, is an IOC member.

FIFA said in a statement that the decision had been taken in April, before the current crisis erupted at soccer’s governing body.

“Back in April the FIFA President informed the IOC that he would not be attending in person the session in Lausanne. His plans have not changed,” said FIFA.

“Future travel plans of the FIFA President will only be confirmed in due course.”