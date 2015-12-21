FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blatter lawyer wants quick court hearing on ban appeal
December 21, 2015 / 4:34 PM / 2 years ago

Blatter lawyer wants quick court hearing on ban appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIFA's suspended president Sepp Blatter holds a news conference in Zurich, Switzerland, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH - Sepp Blatter’s appeal against FIFA’s eight-year ban on its suspended president will ultimately go before the Lausanne-based Court for Arbitration in Sport (CAS), his attorney said on Monday, calling for a quick decision for his client.

“It will eventually get to CAS and we hope to get there as quickly as possible. We are studying it now,” Blatter’s U.S. lawyer, Richard Cullen, said after FIFA’s ethics committee imposed the ban for ethics violations.

“We are not surprised that the ethics committee rejected any corruption or bribery charge because there are not facts that supported such an allegation,” Cullen added.

Reporting By David Ingram, Writing by Michael Shields

