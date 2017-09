Russian Sports Minister and member of the FIFA executive committee Vitaly Mutko arrives in front of the FIFA headquarters before a meeting of the FIFA executive committee in Zurich, Switzerland September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Swiss prosecutors opening a criminal investigation into Sepp Blatter, the head of world soccer body FIFA, will not affect plans to hold the World Cup in Russia in 2018, RIA news agency cited Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko as saying on Friday.

Mutko added that the investigation into Blatter was an expected move.