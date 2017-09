FIFA President Sepp Blatter in his home-town Ulrichen, Switzerland, in this August 22, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Sepp Blatter, the suspended head of global soccer body FIFA, said on Wednesday that Russia will not lose its right to host the 2018 soccer World Cup, Russian news agency TASS reported.

“It’s ruled out,” Blatter told TASS in an interview. “Russia will not lose the World Cup.”