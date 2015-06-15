Blatter could remain as FIFA head, close adviser tells Sky

A file picture shows FIFA President Sepp Blatter (L) standing in front of executive member Chuck Blazer of the U.S. during the 61st FIFA congress at the Hallenstadion in Zurich June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Sepp Blatter is actively considering reversing his promise to stand down as FIFA president, one of his advisers has told Sky News.

Klaus Stoehlker, who advised Blatter during the recent election campaign, said Blatter could remain head of world soccer’s governing body if a “convincing candidate” to replace him did not emerge.

Blatter stepped down as FIFA president almost two weeks ago, as the Swiss-based body was rocked by corruption allegations.

Stoehlker, who Sky News says stressed he is not an official spokesman, was in a meeting when contacted by Reuters and unable to comment immediately.

Switzerland’s Schweiz am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday that Blatter, 79, may seek to stay on.

FIFA refused to be drawn when contacted by Reuters, saying only that “Klaus Stoehlker’s mandate from the FIFA President ended on 31 May 2015” and emailing a link to Blatter’s two-week-old resignation speech.