Ex-FIFA boss Havelange hospitalized in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Joao Havelange, the 99-year old former president of FIFA, has been hospitalized with respiratory problems, doctors said on Friday.

His condition is “stable,” Rio de Janeiro’s Samaritano hospital said in a brief statement. They would not say when he was interned.

It is the second time in two years that Havelange has been hospitalised for pulmonary issues.

The former Olympic swimmer and ex-boss of the Brazilian Sports Confederation, was president of football’s governing body for 24 years until 1998. He resigned as it’s honorary president amid corruption allegations in 2013.