FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-FIFA boss Havelange hospitalized in Rio
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 27, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-FIFA boss Havelange hospitalized in Rio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Joao Havelange, the 99-year old former president of FIFA, has been hospitalized with respiratory problems, doctors said on Friday.

His condition is “stable,” Rio de Janeiro’s Samaritano hospital said in a brief statement. They would not say when he was interned.

It is the second time in two years that Havelange has been hospitalised for pulmonary issues.

The former Olympic swimmer and ex-boss of the Brazilian Sports Confederation, was president of football’s governing body for 24 years until 1998. He resigned as it’s honorary president amid corruption allegations in 2013.

Writing by Andrew Downie, reporting by Caio Saad; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.