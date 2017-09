President of Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) Marco Polo Del Nero arrives for a news conference after the announcement of the players for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA’s ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) President Marco Polo del Nero, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman for the ethics panel said that proceedings were opened on Nov. 23. Del Nero quit his position on FIFA’s executive committee on Nov. 26.