FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK PM Cameron says strong case to change FIFA leadership: spokesman
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 28, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

UK PM Cameron says strong case to change FIFA leadership: spokesman

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he speaks at a news conference after the Eastern Partnership Summit in Riga, Latvia, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron believes there is a strong case for a change of leadership at soccer’s world governing body FIFA after the arrest of several senior officials on U.S. corruption charges, his spokesman said on Thursday.

“He (Cameron) does think there’s a very - in diplomatic speak - a very very strong case for a change of leadership,” the spokesman told reporters.

Pressure has risen on FIFA President Sepp Blatter as the corruption scandal engulfing the organization drew warnings from major sponsors and criticism from senior Western politicians.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.