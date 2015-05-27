FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Budweiser says it is closely monitoring FIFA situation
May 27, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

Budweiser says it is closely monitoring FIFA situation

Anjali Athavaley

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, whose Budweiser brand is a sponsor of the 2018 World Cup, said Wednesday that it is closely monitoring developments at FIFA after seven of the most powerful figures in global soccer were arrested in Switzerland, and authorities announced a criminal investigation into the awarding of the next two World Cups.

“We expect all of our partners to maintain strong ethical standards and operate with transparency,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Alden Bentley

