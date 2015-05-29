FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Cameron says Blatter should go, 'the sooner the better'
May 29, 2015

Britain's Cameron says Blatter should go, 'the sooner the better'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday that FIFA President Sepp Blatter should step aside over allegations of corruption in soccer’s world governing body, adding that it was “unthinkable” that he could lead FIFA forward.

“In my view, he should go,” Cameron said at a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “The sooner the better,” he added.

Merkel declined to comment on Blatter, who is expected to be elected to a fifth term as FIFA president later on Friday, but said: “For me it’s important that there is an end to corruption, that there will be transparency again.”

“The dirty side (of soccer) as David Cameron has put it, needs to be cleaned up,” she said.  

Reporting by William James and Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
