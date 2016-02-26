FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No candidate elected outright in first round of FIFA presidential vote
February 26, 2016

No candidate elected outright in first round of FIFA presidential vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIFA presidential candidate Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa of Bahrain (C) reacts after the first ballot votre during the Extraordinary Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH (Reuters) - No candidate was elected in the first round of FIFA’s presidential election to replace Sepp Blatter on Friday, as none received the required two-thirds of the 207 votes cast.

Gianni Infantino, Swiss general secretary of the European soccer body UEFA, received 88 votes. Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa took 85 votes, with Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan on 27 votes and Jerome Champagne picking up seven votes.

A second round of voting was under way, in which a simple majority will be enough to elect a candidate.

Reporting by Simon Evans and Mike Collett; Writing by Hugh Lawson

Reporting by Simon Evans and Mike Collett; Writing by Hugh Lawson
