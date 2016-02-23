FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prince Ali's FIFA voting booth request goes to CAS
February 23, 2016 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Prince Ali's FIFA voting booth request goes to CAS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali Al Hussein of Jordan speaks at the Press Club in Geneva, Switzerland, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is to hear an appeal by FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali Al Hussein for Friday’s election to use transparent voting booths and independent scrutineers, CAS said on Tuesday.

Prince Ali had sought the measures “to safeguard the integrity of the voting process” but FIFA’s ad-hoc electoral committee declined.

After requesting “urgent interim measures” from CAS, the Swiss-based arbitration court said it would decide on the matter no later than Thursday morning, a day before the election.

Writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ed Osmond

