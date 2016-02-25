Sports tribunal CAS rejects Champagne's FIFA voting booth request

FIFA presidential candidate Jerome Champagne of France arrives before his visit to the CONCACAF meeting in Zurich, Switzerland February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Sport’s highest tribunal has rejected FIFA presidential candidate Jerome Champagne’s urgent request for transparent voting booths and independent scrutineers at Friday’s election for the head of the global soccer body.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said it rejected on Thursday the request which Champagne filed on Wednesday.

Rival FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan’s request for Friday’s election to be postponed because of an issue with the voting booths had also been rejected by CAS.