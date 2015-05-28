FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Football Confederation removes Marin's name from HQ
May 28, 2015

Brazil Football Confederation removes Marin's name from HQ

Former Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) President Jose Maria Marin is pictured during the CONMEBOL ordinary congress in Luque in this March 4, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Brazilian Football Confederation removed the name of Jose Maria Marin from the facade of its Rio de Janeiro headquarters, one day after its former president was arrested in a huge FIFA corruption investigation.

A CBF spokesman said the organization will release a statement later on Thursday to explain the change at its headquarters, a luxury building inaugurated last year when Marin was still the head of the confederation.

Calls for the renaming of the building emerged on Wednesday after Marin and six other FIFA officials were arrested on U.S. corruption charges and faced extradition from Switzerland.

Marin was the head of CBF from 2012 to April 2015 and headed the local committee for the organization of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Up to his arrest, he was still part of a FIFA committee organizing the Olympic soccer tournaments and was a vice president at CBF.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca, writing by Walter Brandimarte, editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
