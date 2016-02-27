FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. authorities question Citigroup about transactions in FIFA corruption probe
February 27, 2016 / 2:21 AM / in 2 years

U.S. authorities question Citigroup about transactions in FIFA corruption probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The building of a Citibank branch is seen at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo's financial center, Brazil, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said it has received questions from U.S. federal authorities investigating the role of financial institutions in alleged corruption and money laundering involving FIFA.

In an annual filing with securities regulators on Friday, Citigroup said it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York asking about banking relationships and transactions at its Citibank unit by “certain individuals” said to be involved in the alleged wrongdoing.

The company said it is cooperating with the investigation. A spokesman declined to comment further.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

