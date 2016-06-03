FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blatter compensation 'proper, fair', his U.S. lawyer says
June 3, 2016 / 5:25 PM / in a year

Blatter compensation 'proper, fair', his U.S. lawyer says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter received compensation payments that were “proper, fair and in line” with those of the heads of major professional sports leagues, his U.S.-based lawyer said on Friday.

Earlier, the world soccer’s governing body said that Blatter and two former leading FIFA officials were involved in a “coordinated attempt” to enrich themselves through annual salary increases and World Cup bonuses totaling 79 million Swiss francs ($80.83 million) over a five-year period.

“We look forward to showing FIFA that Mr. Blatter’s compensation payments were proper, fair and in line with the heads of major professional sports leagues around the world,” Richard Cullen of the law firm McGuireWoods said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9774 Swiss francs)

Reporting by David Ingram in New York; writing by Stephanie Nebehay, Editing by Angus MacSwan

