FIFA calls unexpected news conference
June 2, 2015 / 3:19 PM / 2 years ago

FIFA calls unexpected news conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Soccer’s under-fire world governing body FIFA has announced an unexpected news conference at its Zurich headquarters later on Tuesday 1600 GMT (1000 ET).

No details of the subject matter were given by FIFA, which announced the event less than 90 minutes before it was due to start.

Earlier, FIFA issued a statement denying that president Sepp Blatter’s right-hand man Jerome Valcke was involved in $10 million bank transactions under investigation by U.S. authorities despite the publication of a letter to Valcke outlining the payment relating to South Africa’s hosting of the 2010 World Cup.

Editing by Tony Jimenez

