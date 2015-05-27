FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South American soccer confederation says backs graft investigations
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 27, 2015 / 6:54 PM / 2 years ago

South American soccer confederation says backs graft investigations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASUNCION (Reuters) - South America’s soccer confederation, CONMEBOL, said there was no place for corruption in football and promised to support an anti-graft investigation into FIFA as well as itself.

In a statement, CONMEBOL vowed to “support unreservedly the investigations under way into FIFA, CONMEBOL ... and other organizations regarding alleged wrongdoing.”

The world’s most popular sport was thrown into turmoil after U.S. and Swiss authorities announced separate inquiries into FIFA, the world’s governing body, and regional governing bodies. Seven of the world’s most powerful figures in global soccer were arrested on Wednesday, including current and former officials from South and Central America.

Reporting by Daniela Desantis; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.