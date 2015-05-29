South American federation says it'll keep 2018 World Cup slots

ASUNCION (Reuters) - South America’s soccer federation CONMEBOL says it has received assurances it will retain four automatic World Cup qualifying places for Russia 2018 plus its single playoff place.
“The re-elected (FIFA) president Sepp Blatter assured CONMEBOL president Juan Angel Napout that the quotas for the World Cup would not be touched,” the organization said in a statement after the Swiss incumbent won a fifth term of office on Friday.
