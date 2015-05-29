FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South American federation says it'll keep 2018 World Cup slots
May 29, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

South American federation says it'll keep 2018 World Cup slots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A private security guard walks outside Dr. Nicolas Leoz Convention Center, near the headquarters of South America's soccer confederation, CONMEBOL, in Luque on the outskirts of Asuncion, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

ASUNCION (Reuters) - South America’s soccer federation CONMEBOL says it has received assurances it will retain four automatic World Cup qualifying places for Russia 2018 plus its single playoff place.

“The re-elected (FIFA) president Sepp Blatter assured CONMEBOL president Juan Angel Napout that the quotas for the World Cup would not be touched,” the organization said in a statement after the Swiss incumbent won a fifth term of office on Friday.

Reporting by Daniela Desantis, writing by Richard Lough, editing by Tony Jimenez

