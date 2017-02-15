FIFA ethics panel targets Li, Jimenez over alleged corruption

Former Costa Rican Football Federation (FEDEFUT) president and FIFA executive committee member Eduardo Li exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in New York April 13, 2016.

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.

Eduardo Li, former president of the Costa Rican Football Association, and Brayan Jimenez, former president of the Guatemalan Football Association, are accused of violating FIFA rules including those forbidding bribery and corruption.

Last year, Li and Jimenez pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court to charges including racketeering and wire fraud.