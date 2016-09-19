Cars drive past a logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

NEW YORK Several defendants in a wide-ranging corruption case involving soccer's global governing body FIFA are in talks on possible guilty pleas, a U.S. prosecutor said on Monday.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Norris spoke in a court hearing in Brooklyn federal court after U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen set a Nov. 6, 2017 trial date for seven former soccer officials and one former marketing executive.

All eight have pleaded not guilty, but Norris said "we are in ongoing plea discussions with several of these defendants."

The eight defendants are among the 42 individuals and entities charged so far in a case that has rocked the soccer world and Zurich-based FIFA.

U.S. prosecutors accuse the defendants of participating in schemes involving more than $200 million in bribes and kickbacks, both sought and received by soccer officials for marketing and broadcast rights to tournaments and matches.

To date, 16 people and two sports marketing companies have pleaded guilty.

The eight defendants facing the potential trial next year include former FIFA officials and executive committee members Jose Maria Marin of Brazil, Juan Angel Napout of Paraguay, Eduardo Li of Costa Rica, and Julio Rocha of Nicaragua.

Others include Miami-based sports marketing executive Aaron Davidson, Hector Trujillo, a judge from Guatemala and ex-official with its soccer federation, ex-Cayman Islands soccer official Costas Takkas, and ex-Venezuelan soccer official Rafael Esquivel.

