U.S. sports exec in plea talks in FIFA corruption case: prosecutors
July 16, 2015 / 9:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sports exec in plea talks in FIFA corruption case: prosecutors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A sports marketing company executive who was indicted along with 13 other people in a U.S. corruption case that has rocked the soccer world’s governing body, FIFA, is engaged in plea negotiations, prosecutors said Thursday.

Aaron Davidson, who had been head of Traffic Group’s U.S. unit in Miami, has since his arrest in May been “actively engaged in plea negotiations,” U.S. prosecutors said in a letter filed in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

The letter was filed ahead of a court hearing for Davidson scheduled for Friday.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard Chang

