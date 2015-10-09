FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FIFA discussing delaying presidential election: sources
October 9, 2015 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

FIFA discussing delaying presidential election: sources

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

The FIFA logo is seen in the early morning at their headquarters in Zurich October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA is discussing delaying the election for their next president following the suspensions given to Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, two sources have told Reuters.

The item is expected to be on the agenda of an emergency executive committee meeting which could make the decision to postpone the vote, scheduled for Feb. 26, the sources said on Friday.

FIFA said on Friday that a decision whether to hold an emergency executive meeting would likely be made next week.

Currently the election nominations need to be provided by Oct. 26.

“For the time being the schedule is as it is,” a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters, adding that only the executive committee had the power to make a decision on the election date.

The FIFA spokesperson did not want to speculate further on the matter.

