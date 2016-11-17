FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
FIFA takes action against England, Scotland over poppies
November 17, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 9 months ago

FIFA takes action against England, Scotland over poppies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Raindrops flow down on a logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland June 8, 2016.Arnd Wiegmann - RTSGJA5

LONDON (Reuters) - FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against England and Scotland after they wore poppies on black armbands in last week's World Cup qualifier.

Both countries chose to defy FIFA by wearing poppies in Friday's Group F match to commemorate the armistice that ended World War One.

"We can confirm disciplinary proceedings have been opened on this matter," a spokesperson for soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

"Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage nor speculate on any outcome or provide an estimated timeline."

FIFA rules forbid players from wearing anything that can be perceived as a political statement.

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez

