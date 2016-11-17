Djokovic says restructuring Davis Cup is 'no brainer'
LONDON Novak Djokovic says changing the format of the Davis Cup is a "no brainer" and has repeated his plea to the International Tennis Federation to make structural changes to the team event.
LONDON FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against England and Scotland after they wore poppies on black armbands in last week's World Cup qualifier.
Both countries chose to defy FIFA by wearing poppies in Friday's Group F match to commemorate the armistice that ended World War One.
"We can confirm disciplinary proceedings have been opened on this matter," a spokesperson for soccer's governing body said on Thursday.
"Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage nor speculate on any outcome or provide an estimated timeline."
FIFA rules forbid players from wearing anything that can be perceived as a political statement.
ZURICH Ten more athletes, mostly weightlifters and wrestlers, have been stripped of the medals they won at the 2008 Beijing Olympics after failing doping tests in re-testing of samples, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday.
A U.S. judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to require the 30 Major League Baseball teams to extend netting as stadiums farther far down the first- and third-base lines to protect fans from injuries caused by foul balls and broken bats.