Only four people have seen FIFA investigation report, says judge
September 19, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

Only four people have seen FIFA investigation report, says judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA’s ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert said that only four people have seen the report into the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and that he expects to complete the investigation by late October or early November.

“This report has definitely been seen by only four people... nobody else has seen this report, neither FIFA nor any other organisations have got this report and this is how it was meant to be,” he told the World Summit for Ethics in Sports on Friday.

“You can rest assured that we professionals know how to safeguard the report, and not give anyone access to it.”

“I hope to complete the investigation at the end of October or the beginning of November,” he added. “I understand that it is urgent.”

Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

