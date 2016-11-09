Rafael Callejas, the former president of Honduras, departs after pleading guilty in a hearing at U.S. Courthouse for the Eastern District of New York in the Brooklyn borough of New York March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ZURICH FIFA's Ethics Committee on Wednesday called for Rafael Callejas to be banned from soccer for life, alleging the former president of the Honduran Football Association breached the scandal-hit soccer governing body's code of conduct.

The committee said Callejas contravened rules on bribery and corruption, and four other rules, following an investigation into allegedly illegal payments he received from sports marketing companies.

Until a formal decision is taken by the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, Callejas is presumed innocent, the body said. No date for a decision was given.

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)