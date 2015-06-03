FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 3, 2015 / 2:14 PM / 2 years ago

EU ready to help after 'complete loss of trust' in FIFA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union said on Wednesday there was a “complete loss of trust” in world soccer’s governing body and pledged to support “fundamental change” following FIFA chairman Sepp Blatter’s resignation in the wake of a criminal probe.

“We owe it to the millions of fans in Europe and beyond, who love sport and who deserve so much better,” Tibor Navracsics, the European commissioner for sport, said in a statement.

Navracsics, a Hungarian, said the EU executive respected the autonomy of sporting federations but that FIFA’s failure to reform in the past meant the Commission was considering what role it could play in solving the problems in world soccer.

Reporting by Alexander Saeedy; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Robin Pomeroy

