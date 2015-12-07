Arrested CONMEBOL head agrees to U.S. extradition: Paraguay media

Juan Angel Napout , president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) speaks during a news conference at the CONMEBOL headquarters in Luque May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

ASUNCION (Reuters) - Paraguay’s Juan Angel Napout, president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), has agreed to be extradited to the United States after being arrested in Zurich on charges of involvement in bribery schemes for marketing and broadcast rights, the ABC daily reported on Monday.

Napout was among 16 soccer officials charged by U.S. prosecutors on Thursday following a first wave of arrests last May in its investigation of world soccer’s governing body FIFA.

His legal defense team was quoted as saying in the report that Napout had first rejected calls for his extradition but then back-pedaled on the counsel of his lawyers in Boston.

Napout and fellow FIFA executive committee member Alfredo Hawit of Honduras were suspended from soccer by the FIFA ethics committee for 90 days after their arrests. Hawit is head of the CONCACAF confederation that runs the sport in North, Central America and the Caribbean.