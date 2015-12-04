Factbox: Soccer officials in Americas charged in FIFA bribery probe

(Reuters) - Twenty-seven soccer officials are under indictment in the United States over allegations they ran bribery schemes totaling as much as $200 million in the sale of television and marketing rights for soccer tournaments and matches.

In addition, 12 people and two sports marketing companies have been convicted in the investigation by U.S. prosecutors.

The following are some of the most prominent officials charged by the U.S. Department of Justice:

Jack Warner (Trinidad & Tobago). President of CONCACAF, the governing body for the sport in North, Central America and the Caribbean, from 1990 to 2011, and a former FIFA executive committee member.

The indictment said Warner took bribes on the sale of TV rights and also diverted “FIFA, CONCACAF, and Caribbean Football Union funds into accounts that he controlled and used for his personal benefit.”

It said Warner funded a 2005 purchase of a Miami condominium, held in the name of a member of his family, with money drawn from an account held in the name of a soccer facility that was “ostensibly affiliated with CONCACAF and was supported in part through Financial Assistance Programme funds.”

Warner “embezzled or otherwise personally appropriated funds provided by FIFA, including funds intended for natural disaster relief.”

Chuck Blazer (United States). The former CONCACAF general secretary and a former FIFA executive committee member pled guilty on Nov. 25, 2013 to 10 criminal charges and agreed to cooperate with investigators.

Brayan Jimenez (Guatemala). President of the Guatemalan Football Federation since 2010. Accused of accepting bribes to for the sale of television rights for Guatemala’s World Cup qualifying matches, Jimenez is a member of the FIFA committee for fair play and social responsibility.

Carlos Chavez (Bolivia). Bolivian Football Federation president from 2006 until this year and treasurer of CONMEBOL. Accused of taking annual bribes connected to the contract for broadcasting rights for the Libertadores Cup.

In July, Chavez was arrested and detained in the country’s notorious Palmasola prison on graft charges linked to allegations of a scam involving a charity fund set up for the family of a fan who died at an international match. Prosecutors said the family never received any of the money raised by the fund.

Romer Osuna (Bolivia). CONMEBOL treasurer for 27 years, Osuna “solicited and received millions of dollars in bribe payments during his years as treasurer of CONMEBOL,” the indictment said.

During this time, he maintained his position as a member of FIFA’s audit and compliance committee which is “in charge of, among other things, developing proposals for organizational reform.”

Jeffrey Webb (Cayman Islands). CONCACAF president from 2012 until 2015, Webb is accused of asking bribes for the sale to television rights for tournaments such as the 2012 Gold Cup. In one deal, Webb decided to use an overseas manufacturer of footballs and soccer kits as “the best way to effectuate the bribe payment in a manner that would conceal its nature.”

Like Warner, he is accused of appropriating funds provided by FIFA for development, including those for natural disaster relief.

On Nov 23, Webb agreed to plea guilty to racketeering conspiracy, three counts of wire fraud conspiracy and three counts of money laundering conspiracy. As part of his plea, Webb agreed to forfeit more than $6.7 million.

Nicolas Leoz (Paraguay). CONMEBOL president from 1986 to 2013. According to the indictment, Leoz refused to sign a contract awarding 1991 Copa America television rights to Traffic unless he was paid a bribe amounting to a six-figure U.S. dollar sum.

He went on to ask for bribes for every subsequent Copa America tournament, played every two to three years, until 2011. “The payments increased over time, and ultimately reached the seven figures,” said the indictment.

Eugenio Figueredo (Uruguay). Former president of the Uruguayan Football Association who succeeded Leoz as CONMEBOL president.

He was among the officials accused of receiving money over the sale of rights to the Copa America and the Copa Centenario, due to be played in the United States in 2016.

According to the indictment, Figueredo, when making a U.S. naturalisation application, falsely stated that he was exempt for an English language and civics exam because of he suffered from severe dementia.

Ricardo Teixeira (Brazil). President of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) from 1989 to 2012 and a former FIFA executive committee member, Teixeira received bribes for the sale of television rights for the Copa Brasil tournament from 1990 to 2009.

Also received a kickback “totaling in the millions of dollars” from Jose Hawila, founder of the sports marketing company Traffic, on the money Hawila had made from a sponsorship deal involving a sportswear company and the Brazil team.

Juan Angel Napout (Paraguay). CONMEBOL president since 2014 and FIFA executive committee member arrested in Zurich in a dawn raid on his luxury hotel on Thursday. Accused of taking annual bribes connected to the contract for broadcasting rights for the Libertadores Cup.

The indictment said Napout sought to “portray himself as an agent of reform, notwithstanding his own long-standing involvement in the solicitation and receipt of bribe and kickback payments in exchange for his influence as a CONMEBOL and FIFA official.”

Hector Trujillo (Guatemala). General secretary of the Guatemalan federation and a judge on the Central American country’s highest court, Trujillo was accused of taking bribes from the sale of television rights for World Cup qualifiers.