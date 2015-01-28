Figo latest to enter FIFA presidential race

Luis Figo smiles during the draw for the Champions League semi-finals matches at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Portugal international Luis Figo said on Wednesday he wanted to stand for the FIFA presidency revealing his plans one day before nominations close to enter the race.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona forward announced his intention to run against incumbent Sepp Blatter in an interview with CNN.

Figo, 42, was twice voted World Player of the Year and played for Portugal 127 times.

He needs the backing of five national associations to enter the race before the deadline for nominations closes on Thursday midnight, Central European time (11:00 p.m.).

“I care about football, so what I‘m seeing regarding the image of FIFA -- not only now but in the past years -- I don’t like it,” he said.