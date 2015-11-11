FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-FIFA official Figueredo agrees extradition to Uruguay: Swiss
November 11, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-FIFA official Figueredo agrees extradition to Uruguay: Swiss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Acting President of the South American Soccer Federation (CONMEBOL) Eugenio Figueredo gives his first news conference since taking charge after the resignation of former President Nicolas Leoz, in Asuncion April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

ZURICH (Reuters) - Ex-FIFA official Eugenio Figueredo has agreed to be extradited to his home country of Uruguay but the United States must approve the move first, the Swiss Federal Office of Justice said on Wednesday.

If the United States does not agree that Figueredo, a former vice-president of the South American Football Confederation, be extradited to Uruguay, the Swiss Federal Office of Justice said it would decide where he will be sent.

Switzerland had approved Figueredo’s extradition to the United States in September. He is alleged to have taken bribes worth millions of dollars in connection with the award of soccer broadcast rights to a U.S. sports marketing company. He then appealed his extradition to Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
