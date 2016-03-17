FIFA paid Blatter $3.76 million in 2015

ZURICH (Reuters) - Soccer’s ruling body FIFA said it paid disgraced former president Sepp Blatter 3.63 million Swiss francs ($3.76 million) last year as it published his salary for the first time under new governance regulations.

FIFA also announced it lost $122 million last year, its first deficit since 2002, mainly due to the costs involved as it battled against the worst graft scandal in its history.

“The unprecedented events that occurred in 2015 have impacted upon FIFA’s financial results however the organization’s healthy reserves have allowed it to weather the storm,” the Swiss-based group said in a statement.

Several dozen officials, including former members of FIFA’s executive committee, have been indicted in the United States while Blatter has been banned for six years by the ruling body’s ethics committee.

FIFA said Blatter’s former secretary general Jerome Valcke, banned for 12 years, was paid 2.12 million Swiss francs last year.

The aggregate remuneration of key management personnel was $27.9 million.

($1 = 0.9663 Swiss francs)