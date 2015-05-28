FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French foreign minister says 'would make sense' to delay FIFA election
May 28, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

French foreign minister says 'would make sense' to delay FIFA election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Thursday it “would make sense” to delay tomorrow’s vote to elect a new FIFA president in light of the latest corruption investigation.

Speaking a day after the game was plunged into turmoil following the arrest of senior FIFA officials on U.S. corruption charges, Laurent Fabius said time was needed to establish exactly what was going on.

“It’s been several years that there have been accusations of corruption. It would make sense to take a bit of time, see what is true and not and then the authorities can adjudicate, but for now, it’s giving a disastrous image,” Fabius told France Inter radio.

“I‘m saying this on a personal level, but it would seem to make sense (to delay the election),” he said.

Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus

