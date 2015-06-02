FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germans don't want World Cup boycott, DFB president says
June 2, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

Germans don't want World Cup boycott, DFB president says

Erik Kirschbaum

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany does not want a boycott of soccer’s World Cup tournament, the president of the German Football Association (DFB) Wolfgang Niersbach told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We don’t want to go down that route of a boycott – that won’t accomplish anything,” Niersbach said in an interview.

“We don’t want to get into a situation like with boxing where there are several parallel associations. That doesn’t work.”

Following Sepp Blatter’s re-election as FIFA president last week, the English Football Association’s chairman Greg Dyke said his organization would support any boycott led by UEFA, the sport’s European federation.

