FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
FIFA watchdog recommends 50,000 Swiss francs fine for Germany's Sandrock
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 8, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

FIFA watchdog recommends 50,000 Swiss francs fine for Germany's Sandrock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Helmut Sandrock, new secretary general of the German soccer association (DFB) poses for a picture after a general meeting in Frankfurt March 2, 2012.Alex Domanski

ZURICH (Reuters) - Global soccer body FIFA's ethics watchdog opened formal proceedings against former German football official Helmut Sandrock on Wednesday after its investigatory chamber recommended he perform social work and pay a 50,000 Swiss franc ($51,652.89) fine for conduct related to the 2006 World Cup.

Since March, FIFA has been investigating Sandrock, German football's former secretary general, and five others, including former soccer star Franz Beckenbauer and former German Football Association President Wolfgang Niersbach, over the awarding of hosting rights to Germany for the 2006 World Cup.

In its final report, the FIFA ethics committee said in a statement on Wednesday, the investigatory chamber recommended social work for Sandrock as well as the fine for alleged violations of FIFA's general rules governing conduct, loyalty and duty of disclosure, cooperation and reporting.

($1 = 0.9680 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.