FIFA watchdog recommends 50,000 Swiss francs fine for Germany's Sandrock

Helmut Sandrock, new secretary general of the German soccer association (DFB) poses for a picture after a general meeting in Frankfurt March 2, 2012.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Global soccer body FIFA's ethics watchdog opened formal proceedings against former German football official Helmut Sandrock on Wednesday after its investigatory chamber recommended he perform social work and pay a 50,000 Swiss franc ($51,652.89) fine for conduct related to the 2006 World Cup.

Since March, FIFA has been investigating Sandrock, German football's former secretary general, and five others, including former soccer star Franz Beckenbauer and former German Football Association President Wolfgang Niersbach, over the awarding of hosting rights to Germany for the 2006 World Cup.

In its final report, the FIFA ethics committee said in a statement on Wednesday, the investigatory chamber recommended social work for Sandrock as well as the fine for alleged violations of FIFA's general rules governing conduct, loyalty and duty of disclosure, cooperation and reporting.

($1 = 0.9680 Swiss francs)