Gill will resign from FIFA if Blatter stays

ZURICH (Reuters) - Britain’s FIFA vice-president David Gill will stand down in protest if Sepp Blatter is re-elected as president on Friday.

The former Manchester United chief executive was only elected two months ago for a four-year term but he told reporters that the current scandal engulfing the world governing body made it impossible to serve under the Swiss.

“I was delighted when the UEFA countries voted me in,” he said.

”Over the months they persuaded me that we could affect change from within.

“What has changed my mind? Seismic events yesterday. I recognize and realize that to be on that body would be futile and I don’t think that’s right for me and more importantly I don’t think it’s right for football and UEFA.”

Gill, 57, added that like most UEFA delegates he was backing

Blatter’s rival Prince Ali bin Al Hussein: ”In Prince Ali we have a very credible and very plausible candidate who can take FIFA forward.

”And I would be delighted to work with him. To be a vice-president of FIFA would be an honor, but it would be a new

FIFA, not what we have.

”For president Blatter not to withdraw and resign based on what happened yesterday is, to me, indicative of the problem.

”I think it is important to note that yesterday wasn’t the finish. The attorney general in the States said that this was the start.

“That is why it was appropriate and right that president Blatter resign. He disagrees. And clearly that is his prerogative but I have to take a decision based on me.”